SS Rajamouli directorial RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is currently one of the most expensive films of the year. Although it was supposed to get released this week but due to the rise in COVID cases, the makers were forced to postpone the movie. Reportedly, the makers left no stones unturned as they’ve spent approximately Rs 18-20 in promotions on the film.

Last week, in an interview, the filmmaker had assured that his magnum opus won’t be rescheduled in any circumstances but the virus has now played a major spoilsport as makers were left with no choice.

As per Bollywood Hungama, almost Rs 18-20 were wasted in promoting Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. The sources reveal that director SS Rajamouli was confident that his film won’t be postponed, “And he had the backing of everyone who counted in the project, from the producers to the actors. But when the situation got worse, Rajamouli had to back down.”

Close to Rs 2-3 crores was used for transporting fans of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, while they promoted RRR outside Andhra.

The source further revealed, “SS Rajamouli is aware that his two leading men in RRR have a minimal fan following outside Andhra. For the media/marketing events in Mumbai and other cities outside, Andhra fans were flown and put up in luxury hotels. All they had to do was applaud, cheer and whistle for their demi-gods in exchange of the hospitality.”

The sources further claim that south superstars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salman and Prabhas’ didn’t create magic in Hindi speaking region. Although Baahubali was a surprise hit, on the other hand, Saaho bombed at the box office. While Charan’s Hindi remake of Zanjeer too didn’t work with the audience.

In an earlier interview with the same news portal, Faahad Faasil was asked why he’s not working in Bollywood films, the actor replied, “It’s not as if I don’t admire actors and directors in Bollywood. I am a big fan of Aamir Khan’s films. But I don’t have any burning ambition to be a star in Bollywood. For one, I don’t think in Hindi and therefore can’t emote in that language. Secondly, I don’t feel doing films in Malayalam is an impediment to a pan-India reach. Not anymore.”

Meanwhile, RRR makers are yet to decide another date for the release, which they’ll soon announce, apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli directorial also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

