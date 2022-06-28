Late Kannada film legend and Puneeth Rajkumar’s father Dr Rajkumar’s 45-year-old movie ‘Bhagyavantaru’ is all set for grand re-release on July 8 in Karnataka. The film is being presented with new technology by Muniraju M.

‘Bhagyavantaru’ was produced by Dwarakeesh who attempted pan-India experiments in the ’90s and was directed by Bhargava. The film was released in 1977 was loved by one and all.

The team is presenting the movie with 7.1 digital sound and colouring. Dr Rajkumar starrer ‘Bhagyavantaru’ is being released in more than 50 theatres across the state.

The film featured Rajkumar, veteran actress B. Saroja Devi, Ashok and Ramakrishna. Late Kannada superstar and Dr Rajkumar’s son Puneeth Rajkumar also made a brief appearance in one of the songs of the movie.

Muniraju M, a die-hard fan of Dr Rajkumar, has also re-released the movies Operation Diamond Racket’, ‘Nanobba Kalla’ and ‘Daari Tappida Maga’. He is planning to bring out more iconic movies of Dr Rajkumar on celluloid.

