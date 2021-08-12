Advertisement

Actor Prakash Raj was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after sustaining an injury. The news broke and the fans across were left worried about his health. The actor on Wednesday that his health is better and he will be back in action soon.

The actor took to Twitter to post a health update for his fans.

Posting a picture from his hospital bed, Prakash Raj said: “The devil is back… successful surgery… thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon.”

The 👿 devil is back… successful surgery.. thank you dear friend Dr #guruvareddy and 🤗🤗🤗 thank you all for your love n prayers.. back in action soon 💪😊 pic.twitter.com/j2eBfemQPn — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 11, 2021

On Tuesday, Prakash Raj had sustained a small fracture after he suffered a fall following which he was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

The senior actor is known to dabble between multiple language industries and is popular with his body of work.

Prakash Raj was recently seen in the Tamil anthology “Navarasa”.

