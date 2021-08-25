Advertisement

Prakash Raj took to his Twitter account and shared pictures of him getting married again to his wife Pony Verma. The pictures are going crazy viral on the internet and the reason behind the couple getting married again is because their son Vedhant wanted to witness it. Well, that sure is a sweet reason to marry again!

Prakash and Pony got married in 2010 and share a son together named Vedhant. The superstar was earlier married to Lalitha Kumari and shared two daughters with her named Meghna & Pooja.

Sharing the news of his marriage on Twitter with Pony Verma, Prakash Raj wrote, “We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss”

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it 😍😍😍. Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

Advertisement

Congratulations, Prakash Raj & Pony Verma!

Did y’all notice Prakash’s daughters from the first marriage – Meghna and Pooja were also a part of the celebrations. How sweet is that!

As soon as the tweet went viral, his fans across the country started congratulating the couple. A user reacted to his tweet and commented, “Hearty congratulations prakash raj garu .The beauty of life lies in its simplicity and love ..traditions ,rules have its own space but love beats them all ..Good luck sir ..cheers”. Another user commented, “He should be proud of you, Dashing Parents , watch his innocent eyes and joyful face, god bless you all”

There were also a few memes after Prakash Raj got married to his wife again.

Take a look at them here:

Meanwhile, recently Prakash Raj took to his Twitter account to wish his wife Pony Verma on their 11th wedding anniversary and wrote, ““It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together.. #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj”.

“It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together..🤗🤗🤗 #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj pic.twitter.com/xPVZb6Ibb9 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

Congratulations, you guys!

Must Read: Kanchana 3 Fame Alexandra Djavi Dies By Suicide In Goa, Police Suspects No Foul Play

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube