After giving chills to audiences in theatres with its spine-tingling narrative, the film is heading to OTT. The horror flick, which hit cinemas on March 7, 2025, will begin streaming on Sun NXT on April 11, 2025. If you missed the chance to catch this chilling tale on the big screen, you can now experience the eerie suspense from the comfort of your home.

Rakshasa marks Prajwal Devaraj’s first venture into the horror genre, and fans are eager to see the actor in this fresh avatar. The film, directed by Lohith H., promises a gripping blend of mythological elements and modern-day cop drama.

Rakshasa Delivers a Gripping Tale

Rakshasa revolves around Sathya, a suspended police officer played by Prajwal Devaraj, who stumbles upon a mysterious sealed box inside a secluded police station. Upon opening it, he inadvertently unleashes a demonic force called the Brahmarakshasa. As the story progresses, Sathya and others find themselves in a time loop trap, where others are forced to relive the terrifying moments repeatedly. The protagonist must confront the dark spirit and uncover the truth behind the ancient cur to break the loop. Director Lohith H. weaves psychological tension with mythology-driven horror to keep the viewers hooked till the end.

Watch Rakshasa On Sun NXT from April 11

If you love thrillers with a cultural twist, Rakshasa is just the film for your weekend binge. According to India Times, movie will be available on Sun NXT from April 11, 2025, and you can stream it with a valid subscription. Sun NXT has been home to several South Indian hits, and Rakshasa is another solid addition to its horror lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUN NXT (@sunnxt)

Apart from Prajwal Devaraj, Rakshasa features Sonal Monteiro, K. S. Sridhar, Arna Rathod, Vihan Bastin, Shobhraj, and Vatsala Mohan, among others. Directed by Lohith H, the film is produced under the Shanvi Entertainments banner.

With Prajwal Devaraj’s intense performance, Lohith H.’s gripping direction, and a plot rooted in Indian mythology, Rakshasa might be your next horror obsession.

So, mark your calendars — Rakshasa starts streaming on April 11 on Sun NXT.

Check out the teaser of Rakshasa below:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Lucky Lashes Out, Anna Gets Alarming News While Trina Is Tempted By Kai’s Offer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News