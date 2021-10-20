Prabhas Uppalapati, who is termed as Telugu’s ‘Rebel Star’ is on a high as he has a couple of big-budget movies in his kitty. His collaboration with south India’s most happening filmmaker Prashanth Neel for their upcoming biggie ‘Salaar’ is keenly anticipated.

Advertisement

Prabhas is currently shooting for ‘Salaar’, while one of his latest videos has triggered negativity. A leaked video from the sets of ‘Salaar’, is making the rounds on the internet. Prabhas is seen shooting for an intense action scene, with a gun in his hand. In the leaked video, Prabhas is seen raining bullets on his opponents, which indicates this shot is for an action scene.

Advertisement

Though the makers have not come out against this video being leaked, it is reported that they are quite disappointed about it. To leak videos from the sets is not legitimate, as it might kill the anticipation.

It is not a new thing that scenes from the shooting sets are being recorded. Prabhas’s fans are upset that the makers are not taking any action on the people behind the leak.

Before this, we go to see actor Jagapathi Babu’s first look from the film ‘Salaar’. It was revealed recently. The name of the well-known actor’s character is introduced as ‘Rakamanaar’.

In the black and white poster, Jagapathi looks fierce and dons a septum nose ring which adds a strong statement to his character.

Being busy with back-to-back shoots, Prabhas is to celebrate his birthday on October 23. His fans are ready to celebrate with specially designed common display pictures on the social media pages.

Must Read: Samantha Indulged In An Intense Tug Of War Reminds Fans Of ‘Squid Game’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube