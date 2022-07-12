Actor Jayaram has disclosed the look of Nambi, the character he plays in director Mani Ratnam’s eagerly-awaited magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, the first part of which releases on September 30 this year.

Taking to Instagram, Jayaram posted a picture of himself with director Mani Ratnam and cinematographer Ravi Varman and wrote, “Years of wait to act in a Maniratnam film finally comes to an end! To be a part of this magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ feels amazing. Nambi will be close to my heart. Ravi Varman, it feels great to see your growth right from your first film with me! You are exceptional! Catch you guys soon in theaters!,” Jayaram said.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ makers have already released the first look posters of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini, Trisha as princess Kundavai and Jayam Ravi as Raja Raja Cholan from the film that is being made on a lavish scale. Expectations from the film have gone up even more after the unit released a teaser of the film.

The teaser of Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ was recently released and revolves around the power struggle of the Chola empire during the 10th century and will hit the screens in two instalments.

PS-1 is slated for a worldwide release on September 30, 2022, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

