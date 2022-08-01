Actress Kaniha, who has been a part of several Tamil films and is best known for her role in the Malayalam superhit, ‘Pazhassi Raja’, has urged her followers on social media to adopt a pet.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture of herself with her dog and wrote: “I adopted Maggie during the Covid 2020 season.”

Advertisement

Kaniha wrote on the Insta post, “The moment I spotted her on Dogs of Madras, I knew I wanted to give her a home. I was initially skeptical to have another pet after I lost my first. I was scared to go through the whole love, loss rollercoaster.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaniha (@kaniha_official)

Kaniha added, “But this girl, the moment she landed on my lap changed my world…filled it with so much of love, naughtiness and craziness. She’s a big part of us today. She turns two today.”

“In case you are reading this and contemplating on becoming a petowner, I have a little teeny weeny request: Please adopt a pet. Give them a home, Show them love. They will love you back hundred folds,” Kaniha concluded.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Rumours Rubbished By Buchi Babu Of Co-Directing Film With Sukumar, Says ‘I’ve Not Attained The Position Or…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram