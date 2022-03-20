Friendly banter between Telugu star Nani and cricketer Washington Sundar, who will play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in this edition of the Tata IPL, is fast winning hearts on Twitter.

Advertisement

On Friday, the official Twitter handle of the Sunrises Hyderabad put out pictures of Washington Sundar joining the team and beginning practice for the upcoming edition of the IPL that is scheduled to start on March 26.

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted, “Ante aa Sundaram June lo vastadu, ee Sundar training kuda start chesadu. Orange Army! Ready To Rise! TATA IPL” which means “That Sundar (Referring to Nani’s character in his upcoming Telugu film ‘Ante Sundaraniki’), will arrive in June while this Sundar has even begun his training.”

Actor Nani responded to this tweet, with a tweet of his own. He said, “All the best Sundar. From Sundar :).”

Now, cricketer Washington Sundar has responded to Nani‘s tweet. He said,” Thank you Sundara Prasad. From Sundar Washi. Best wishes for ‘Ante Sundaraniki’.”

Thank you Sundara Prasad✨

From

Sundar washi 😄 Best wishes for #Antesundaraniki https://t.co/09lPHUdils — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) March 19, 2022

The conversation is fast winning the hearts on the internet.

Must Read: Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde Reacts To Negativity, Low Box Office Of Her & Prabhas’ Film, “Every Film Has Its Own Destiny”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube