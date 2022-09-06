Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi on Monday said that ‘Nature is our greatest teacher’.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter to express Chiranjeevi wishes to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the top star of Telugu cinema said, “Besides ‘Teachers’, Nature is our greatest Teacher.

Advertisement

“If we think of it, every living organism in nature, every situation, every story of every human teaches us something every single moment — what to do, what not to do in life. We are the eternal students of life! #HappyTeachersDay!” Chiranjeevi wrote.

Besides ‘Teachers’, Nature is our greatest Teacher. If we think of it,Every living organism in nature, Every situation,Every Story of Every Human teaches us something,Every single moment,what to do,what not to do in life.We are the eternal students of Life! #HappyTeachersDay ! pic.twitter.com/jgYTcgtg6f — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 5, 2022

The Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi was not the only one to express his wishes to teachers on the occasion.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari too wished everyone a happy Teachers’ Day.

She said: “Be curious. Admit mistakes. Learn. Evolve. Acknowledge and listen to another person. Know whom to listen to and what to absorb and what to discard! Be your best self every moment of everyday.

“Count your blessings when you have generous loving teachers. To every teacher I’ve had every step of the way, Happy Teachers’ Day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda Drops Out Of Puri Jagannadh’s Jana Gana Mana After Liger’s Box Office Failure (Reports)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram