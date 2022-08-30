A crucial schedule of Telugu star Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni’s highly anticipated mass action entertainer, being tentatively referred to as #NBK107, has just begun in Turkey.

Advertisement

Sources say that the team landed in Istanbul for the new shooting schedule. They will shoot an important part of the movie with the prominent cast taking part in it.

Advertisement

Director Gopichand Malineni posted a selfie picture of himself alongside Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan from the shooting location.

Sources say that other than the talkie portions, action episodes will also be filmed in this schedule.

The makers provided two back-to-back treats on Balakrishna’s birthday by releasing a ‘First Hunt’ video and then following it up with a poster. The movie, apart from Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan, also features Duniya Vijay, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in important roles.

National Award winning music director Thaman is scoring the music for this film, which has cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film on a massive scale.

Acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues, while National Award-Winning craftsman Navin Nooli is handling editing. Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer for the film starring Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan that has fights by Ram-Lakshman duo.

Must Read: Godavari Wins Big At IFFI, Director Says ‘To Win An International Award For A Marathi Film Feels Like A Victory’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram