Malik: Fahadh Faasil, Nimisha Sajayan To Vinay Forrt & More

As we mentioned in our review, Malik is one of the most detailed gangster dramas to come out of the Indian film industry. Addressing communalism without many filters, backed by a magical performance by Fahadh Faasil, this film deserves every minute from the 161 of them it asks for.

Let’s take a look at the five major characters of the film & then ask you to decide which has been your favourite from the super-talented lot.

Fahadh Faasil as Malik

The narrative focuses majorly on three phases of Sulaiman’s life, starting with an up & coming smuggler with a conscience, proceeds with a ‘family man’ stuck between ‘doing good’ & ‘happening bad’, ends with the powerful man witnessing his power getting stripped off. Fahadh injects soul in every single of them. He plays three different characters in one, making sure the current is better than the last. He’s in his own league when it comes to emoting, and Malik is yet another exceptional addition to his glorious filmography.

Nimisha Sajayan as Roselyn

Nimisha Sajayan’s Roselyn constantly tries to fit in the man’s world created by Mahesh Narayanan, and that’s where the problem lies. This character is going through the biggest dilemma of her life, but you won’t be able to feel her pain. Visible efforts by Nimisha for registering her presence amid the chaos, but she deserved a better character arc.

Vinay Forrt as David

Vinay Forrt’s David is the second-most important character post-Sulaiman & is rightly owned by the talented actor. Vinay beautifully essays David’s internal conflict in choosing between a friend and his community.

Joju George as I.A.S. Anwar Ali

Post nailing characters like Joseph (Joseph) and ASI Maniyan (Nayattu), Joju George plays a pivotal role in shaping Malik’s character in the narrative. The distorted clarity in his relationship with the lead is portrayed masterfully by George.

Dileesh Pothan as Aboobacker

Pothan has been one actor who is known for sharing a significant chunk of his filmography with Fahadh Faasil. Playing Malik’s friend-turned-politician, he just fits in with perfection.

