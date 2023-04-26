Malayalam actor Mammukoya passed away at a hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday after he suffered a heart attack.

He breathed his last around 1.10 p.m., according to the hospital authorities where he was being treated.

The 76-year-old actor collapsed while taking part at a function connected with a football tournament in Malappuram district on Monday night and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

Earlier in the day, the doctors had informed his family members that the condition of the veteran actor is getting worse and his life was sustained on the ventilator.

Mammukoya worked in a timber mill at Kozhikode and started his acting career in the theatre in 1979. In his long career, he donned the grease paint in over 450 Malayalam films and has won two state awards.

The highlight of Mamukoya and his acting comedy career is his delivery of the Malabar dialect and his physical stature which leaves people reeling with laughter.

The 76-year-old actor has also appeared in French film Flammens of Paradise and had achieved two Kerala State Film Award – Special Mention – Perumazhakkalam in 2004 and Best Comedian – Innathe Chintha Vishayam in 2008.

