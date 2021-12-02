Makers Of RRR & Bheemla Nayak Postponed Their Promotions Due To Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's Death?

Following the death of renowned lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, the makers of Bheemla Nayak and RRR have altered their promotional schedules.

The makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ dropped their plans to release the song ‘Adavi Thalli Maata’, which was supposed to be out on Wednesday. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, #AdaviThalliMaata song will not be coming out tomorrow,” the production house said in a tweet.

Seetharama Sastry’s contribution to cinema is unmatched. ‘Bheemla Nayak’ technician Trivikram Srinivas is one of the closest aides of the legendary writer Sirivennela. Hence, the makers have decided to postpone their song’s release.

On the other hand, the makers of Ram Charan and NTR starrer RRR, also took to their social media handles to announce the postponement of the theatrical trailer’s release. The makers of the film quote the technical reasons behind the postponement.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we aren’t releasing the #RRRTrailer on December 3rd. We will announce the new date very soon”, the makers wrote.

‘RRR’ and ‘Bheemla Nayak’ are scheduled to hit the screens for the Sankranthi festival 2022. ‘RRR’ is to hit theatres on January 7 while ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is slated for release on January 12.

