Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu will begin filming their upcoming movie soon. Mahesh Babu has allotted dates from April to start shooting under Trivikram’s direction for the movie tentatively titled ‘#SSMB28’.

‘#SSMB28’ is going to be Mahesh‘s immediate movie after he wraps up shooting for his current project ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

Mahesh Babu, who is currently recovering from Covid will first wrap up his current commitments before they start off with ‘#SSMB28’.

Billed as an action-oriented story, it has Thaman on board to compose the music, while Trivikram has readied a dynamic script for Mahesh.

As the trio had met in Dubai, they seem to have made plans to start off working on the movie soon. But, the actor and Thaman tested positive for COVID, which had them all quarantined for a while now.

Mahesh Babu needs to wrap up all other projects before he commits himself to S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming venture. So he has apparently planned to finish his movie with Trivikram before a long-term commitment with the ‘Baahubali’ director.

It was previously reported that in the wake of increasing Covid cases, Mahesh’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata‘ will not make it to the theatres on time.

Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, which was supposed to hit the screens on April 1, is likely to get postponed, as it is far behind its completion.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is currently recovering from a Covid infection. Also, the pandemic situation is worsening day by day, as the caseload shows a constant upward spike.

