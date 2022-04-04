Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu’s much-hyped action-comedy ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is inching towards its release. It will be premiered in the U.S. on May 11 to capitalise on the lead actor’s impressive overseas fanbase.

Fly High Cinemas, which delivered a hit, despite the pandemic, with ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ in 2021, is collaborating with Shloka Entertainments and Classics Entertainment for the acquisition of the film’s US theatrical rights.

The makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, on the occasion of Ugadi on Saturday, released a poster featuring Mahesh Babu. The actor looks dapper in what is being touted as an action sequence in the film.

Directed by Parasuram Petla of ‘Geeta Govindam’ fame, the film, which has been shot in Hyderabad, Goa and Spain, is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu. Thaman, who has been in the news for his score for ‘Bheemla Nayak’ and ‘Radhe Shyam’, and for the Tamil film, ‘DJ Tillu’, has composed the music.

Musician S.S. Thaman, who has been working for multiple movies, has dropped an interesting update on Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

The ‘Bheemla Nayak’ composer who established a huge hype around ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s music album, has started working on the movie’s background music. As he shares a clip from his workspace, Thaman expressed his excitement.

“The Mighty Score #BGM #SVPBGM Works #SarkaruVaaripaataBgm Starts It’s Blockbuster Journey #SuperStarShining”, Thaman’s tweet reads.

The first two singles ‘Kalaavathi’ and ‘Penny Song’ were released earlier, grabbing much attention to the movie.

Slated for its summer release, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ stars Mahesh Babu in a titular role, while ‘Nenu Local’ actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the perky female lead.

