On the occasion of his mother Indira Devi’s birthday, ‘Murari’ actor Mahesh Babu took to social media to share a sweet and lovely message.

Mahesh Babu’s tweet reads, “Happy birthday Amma!! Thank you for being the blessing you are. One day is never truly enough! Love you always”.

Mahesh Babu also shared a lovely photo of his mother, who is seen along with their pet pup. In the comments section, his fans also expressed their best wishes to Mahesh’s mother.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu has committed himself to working with renowned directors Trivikram and SS Rajamouli next.

Trivikram’s movie is said to roll from June, while SS Rajamouli’s project is yet to be launched.

Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will hit the screens next month. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh. Parasuram Petla has directed the commercial drama which is slated for release on May 12.

