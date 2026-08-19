Mahakali Akshaye Khanna (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After the huge success of Hanu-Man, filmmaker Prasanth Varma is all set to take audiences into the next chapter of his much-awaited Universe with Mahakali. With the makers, RKD Studios, dropping a cryptic post: “24th August—The End Begins” it seems as though they have decided to bring Akshaye Khanna’s unrecognizable avatar as Shukracharya as the first glimpse from Mahakali, giving audiences their first taste of the highly anticipated Indian Itihasa spectacle.

Mahakali To Unveil Akshaye Khanna’s Shukracharya Avatar

Known for constantly breaking the mould and surprising audiences with the characters he chooses, Akshaye Khanna is taking his transformative streak a notch higher this time. Fresh from the massive impact of Dhurandhar, the acclaimed actor is said to be almost unrecognizable in this role. His first look as Shukracharya had already created a huge furore, leaving audiences intrigued by his striking transformation. The glimpse is now expected to take the anticipation several notches higher.

Shukracharya, revered as the guru of the Asuras, is a figure defined by power and complexity. Akshaye’s interpretation promises to bring a distinctive intensity and gravitas to the character, while Prasanth Varma’s visual treatment is expected to give the role a scale befitting the cinematic universe.

Mahakali Expands The Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe

Ever since Hanu-Man, audiences have been eagerly waiting to see what Prasanth Varma will bring next to his cinematic universe. Hanu-Man not only established the filmmaker’s ability to create a larger-than-life Indian spectacle but also set a benchmark for the kind of visual detailing and world-building audiences could expect from the PVCU. With the first glimpse now set to feature Akshaye Khanna on the 24th of August, fans are very excited and getting their first real window into the world of Mahakali.

More About Mahakali

Mahakali is the next film in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe after Hanu-Man. Presented by RK Duggal and produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the RKD Studios banner, the film has Prasanth Varma as its creator and Puja Aparna Kolluru as director. The film also stars Bhoomi Shetty, Rohit Saraf, and several other prominent actors alongside Akshaye Khanna.

Mounted on a grand cinematic scale, Mahakali promises an immersive big-screen experience driven by powerful Indian Itihasa, striking visuals, intricate world-building, and larger-than-life storytelling.

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