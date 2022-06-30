KGF Chapter 1 and 2 have earned huge fame to its actors all across the country. Among such actors is BS Avinash, who is known for his work in Kannada films. In the Prashanth Neel directorial, he played a character named Andrew. The latest about him is that his car has met with a road accident. Scroll below for more details.

It was yesterday at morning 6 AM, Avinash was travelling in his Mercedes Benz near Anil Kumble Circle in Bengaluru. Out of nowhere, a truck collided with his car. Thankfully, the KGF actor is safe and didn’t get any serious injuries. It’s learnt that the actor was travelling on his way to his gym.

As per the latest update, a police case was registered against the driver of a truck involved in the accident, by Cubbon Park police. The accused has now been taken under custody. Amid all the legal proceedings, we wish BS Avinash recovers speedily!

Meanwhile, as mentioned above, BS Avinash played Andrew in KGF Chapter 1 and 2. As compared to the second part, he had a meatier role in part one. It is learned that the actor had bagged a role in the franchise through cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda. Avinash was a friend of the late Chiranjeevi Sarja. Sarja’s friend helped Avinash in contacting Gowda. Further, Gowda took him to director Prashanth Neel.

