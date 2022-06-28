A picture of superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Nani and Dulquer Salmaan with filmmakers Raghavendra Rao, Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin is currently going viral on the Internet.

The picture is reported to be from the inaugural ceremony of the production house Vyjayanthi Movies’ new office in Hyderabad. Vyjayanthi Movies, which recently clocked 50 years in the business, is currently bankrolling ‘Project K’ starring Prabhas, Amitabh and Deepika Padukone.

Earlier, Prabhas had requested the makers of ‘Project K’ to push the shooting dates of the film following Deepika’s health scare.

T 4330 – What an evening ..

Prabhas – Bahubali ; Prashant – KGF2 ; Raghavendra Rao – legendary director producer ; Nani – star ; Dulquer – star ; Nagi Ashwin – director Project K, that I currently work in ..

And as I am in the car , a knock on the window and its Aamir !! pic.twitter.com/9iRBZSaxuZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 28, 2022

The film, which is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 500 crore, is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu and is Deepika’s debut vehicle in Telugu cinema. The film is a science fiction and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

The release of ‘Chor Bazaar’, the newest film starring Akash Puri, has been generating a lot of buzz for its tribute to megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

A tweet from Amitabh Bachchan regarding one of the songs in ‘Chor Bazaar’ has caught the attention of all. Amitabh tweeted, “uffff.. what to say.. this is very gratifying.. my love and respect,” in response to a user’s tweet about the song.

