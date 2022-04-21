Actress Raveena Tandon, who played Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the latest release ‘KGF Chapter 2,’ is currently riding high on the success of the film. She says she is humbled and grateful for the appreciation she has received for her character in the Yash-starrer.

Advertisement

Speaking about the love she has received from her fans, superstar Raveena Tandon said: “It is heart-warming to receive so much love from everyone! I am humbled and grateful for the appreciation I have received as Ramika Sen.”

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon added: “She is a strong woman and exudes a lot of discipline and power, enjoyed playing her on screen. Really thankful to everyone involved in this journey!”

Raveena will next be seen in ‘Ghudchadi’, a romantic comedy.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Fever Goes International As Manchester City Pays Tribute To The Yash Starrer With Their Own Version!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube