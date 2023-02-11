In an industry where actors & actresses are always aiming for six pack abs and size zero body, actress Kashishh Rajput has a different take on it. “I have a simple mantra -One must be comfortable with their body and should be fit”.

Kashishh who made her acting debut with Telugu movie “April 28th Em Jarigindi” in 2021 directed by Veera Swamy as a parallel lead reveals the secret behind her perfect body is not any crash diet but a combination of regular workouts and healthy eating “I think ideally one should not reach a stage where you have to go on crash diets. You need to be conscious on a daily basis. I feel workouts and healthy eating should be a part of everyone’s lifestyle”

She is every girl’s envy on the fashion and health front, in 2022 she played a pivotal role in a Telugu action thriller, “Godse”. The Gopi Ganesh Pattabi directorial which had a star like Satyadev Kancharana in lead saw Kashishh Rajput playing the role of a CBI officer. If you think that the starlet must be depriving herself from delicacies, you are wrong. “For me, working out and eating healthy is a part of my lifestyle. I am careful about what and how much I eat but I do not deprive myself of anything. I don’t indulge into crash diets for a particular shoot. I know people who eat in a crazy way and then suddenly they want a perfect body, and to achieve that they go on crash diets which takes a heavy toll on their body in the long term”

Rajput believes that each person should spare an hour and dedicate that time to fitness. She says, “Everyone needs to enjoy their ‘me’ time and working out is the best form of ‘me’ time. You should workout depending on your likes. You must enjoy working out. Sports, Yoga, Gym all provide the same result if done regularly. I believe that you must never pressurize yourself in order to be a certain size, in fact take things slow and steady. It is not necessary that you need to splurge on expensive gyms or different forms of workouts. A simple one hour walk and basic exercises along with healthy eating should be practiced regularly in order to see the desired results”

Apart from Telugu industry, Kashishh has made an impression in the Punjabi music industry as well. She has featured in a popular Punjabi music video Nafrat along with singer Ehsan Asgar. The beauty has done many ramp shows for designers including Lakme Fashion Week. She has been a part of many popular ad campaigns, magazine features, catalogues and commercials for many brands like Timesquartz Watches, Sarkar Jewellers, Big Bazaar, Paneeri, Suvidha, Kalakruti, Riya Saree, Pride Jewellers, Zoya, Lifestyle, Max Lifestyle, Cosmo Women, Femina, Femina Bridal, Meri Saheli, Fit Glam and even an International Fashion Calendar for Fit Glam.

