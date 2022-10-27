Karthi's Latest Success 'Sardar' To Get A Sequel, Check Out The Announcement Video

With director P. S. Mithran’s ‘Sardar’, featuring actor Karthi in the lead, emerging as a big hit, its makers have now announced its sequel.

Prince Pictures, the production house behind ‘Sardar’, on its Twitter handle put out a teaser making an announcement that a sequel will be made.

In the teaser, an Intelligence official is seen talking to Karthi. He tells him: ‘You have destroyed a major operation of the government. Therefore, you are dismissed from the police force” and added: “I was the one who made them do it.”

He then makes an offer to Karthi. “Your identity right now is that you are the son of a traitor. And that is to our advantage. This will enable you to earn a good name from our enemies. Are you willing to work for me as an agent?”

Here’s the Sardar 2 announcement video:

Karthi readily agrees and the Intelligence official tells him that they will start with Cambodia. Just when he is about to disclose Karthi’s code name, the teaser ends.

