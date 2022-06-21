Kannada actress Swathi Sathish’s root canal procedure went horribly wrong and she looked unrecognisable as the right side of her face was swollen.

The actress, who is known for her work in 2022 movie FIR, alongside Vishnu Vishal and 2016 film 6 to 6, looked unrecognisable in her photos shared after the surgery, which were posted online. She started her career in theatre and has also worked on several short films.

The doctors had reportedly told Swathi Sathish that the swelling would subside after a little time and was a common reaction. However, it went from bad to worse as the swelling did not ease, even after 20 days since her surgery.

According to reports from a Kannada news channel, the actress is very upset with the medical negligence of the clinic.

The media report also stated that the actress is currently having trouble stepping out of her house with her swollen face.

Swathi Sathish has a film that is ready for release, and was not able to promote her movie due to the condition of her face.

