Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who is best known for his performance in films like Naanu Avanalla…Avalu, Killing Veerappan and more, is no more. The 38-year-old actor met with a road accident on Friday in Bengaluru, breathed his last in a private hospital on Monday, June 14. Kichcha Sudeep, who was helping Vijay with his treatment, took to Twitter and shared the news about the same.

Sanchari Vijay came across an accident while returning home from a friend’s place on a bike and suffered injuries to the right side of his brain and thigh. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. He underwent brain surgery for a brain haemorrhage and had since been in a coma (as per the hospital’s statement). After his family was informed that his “brain stem has failed,” they decided to donate his organs.

As reported by Indian Express, Sanchari Vijay’s brother, Siddesh Kumar, told the media that the family has decided to donate his organs. He said, “Doctors have informed us that his brain stem has failed and the possibilities of him reviving are very slim. As you all know he always worked for the betterment of society. He even worked round the clock on the relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. So, we have decided to donate his organs. We believe that it will bring him peace. He will continue to help society even in death. Thanks to everyone who tried to do their best to help him.”

Kichcha Sudeep also shared the news of Sanchari Vijay’s death on social media. Offering his condolences to the late actor’s family and friends, he wrote, “Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last. Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release. Very sad. Deepest Condolences to his family and friends. RIP.”

Sanchari Vijay won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2015 after playing a transgender person in the Kannada film Naanu Avanalla Avalu. As per his Wikipedia page, he has two films – Aatakuntu Lekakilla and Melobba Mayavi – currently on the post-production table.

May his soul rest in peace.

