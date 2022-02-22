Actor Kamal Haasan has congratulated young Indian Grand Master Praggnanandhaa for having defeated World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen at the ongoing Airthings Masters tournament, saying the youngster had done Tamil Nadu proud.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote in Tamil, “Magnus Carlsen is the World’s Number One chess champion. He has won the World Champion title five times. Praggnanandhaa, who is just 16 years of age, has defeated him. He has made Tamil Nadu proud. My wholehearted congratulations.”

Kamal Haasan is the latest to congratulate Praggnanandhaa, who has come in for praise from different quarters.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too had congratulated the young chess player, saying, “What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud!”

Praggnanandhaa’s achievement is special for until now, the only Indians to beat Magnus in a tournament game have been Anand and P. Harikrishna.

Citing date issues, actor Kamal Haasan has excused himself from hosting the remaining episodes of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss Ultimate’.

Previously, in a statement, Kamal Haasan said, ” The pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and restrictions rightly imposed by the government has created disarray and has constrained us to reschedule the production and the post production of our forthcoming film ‘Vikram’.

“We had so far meticulously planned to ensure that the production schedule of ‘Vikram’ does not affect my commitments to Bigg Boss, a show that is very close to my heart. So much so, I did not let any personal discomfort I might have had after I was personally down with Covid,” he said.

The actor further said, “The reschedule of the production activities for Vikram that were forced on account of lockdowns and restrictions imposed have unavoidably resulted in overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate.

“Considering the fact that some more days of the shoot are left to complete the scenes which have the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the film industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both ‘Vikram ‘ and ‘Bigg Boss’ together. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me ,considering their schedules and other commitments. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss Ultimate after February 20.”

