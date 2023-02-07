The much-awaited Kannada movie, ‘Kabzaa’, which is a pan-India release starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran, will be released on the silver screen on March 17. The day also marks the birth anniversary of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

Fans are celebrating the announcement from the film’s team. The movie’s title song, which was released recently, has become an instant hit among the audience. The movie’s posters and rushes have also garnered love and affection.

‘Kabzaa’ is directed by the acclaimed director R. Chandru, who has delivered a number of superhits. The film has already earned its place on IMDb’s list of most-awaited movies.

The Hindi teaser of ‘Kabzaa’ starring Kichcha Sudeepa and Upendra was unveiled by the makers on Thursday.

Kichcha Sudeepa said, “Anand Pandit Motion pictures, a renowned distributor, is releasing our film ‘Kabzaa’ at this wonderful time when South Indian cinema is being acknowledged as Indian cinema. It resembles a reward for the film crew’s arduous efforts.”

The film, which originated in Kannada, will also be released in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The production house which is known for giving back-to-back Superhit films at the box office, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures is now all set to foray into South Films with the pan-India release of ‘Kabzaa’.

