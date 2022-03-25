The much-awaited magnum opus of S.S. Rajamouli is just a day away from hitting the theatres across the world. The RRR trio, who have been involved in the promotions, had a candid interview with Rana Daggubati, in which Jr NTR compares Ram Charan to a Golgappa.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who are the most happening celebrities right now, were seen enjoying a conversation with Rana Daggubati.

During their discussion, Rana had asked the trio to describe each other using a food item. While Jr NTR called Ram Charan, a golgappa, Ram reciprocated calling him a ‘non-veg thali’.

Jr NTR said, “He’s (Ram) like a golgappa. You put him in your mouth, you savor him, and then you start understanding the flavors. It’s not your poori, water, and channa. It’s everything put together.”

Ram Charan added, “If I have to relate a dish for him, it’s a non-vegetarian thali. A bit of everything and it can never be a vegetarian.”

NTR Jr continued the conversation, talking about Rajamouli’s hunger for cinema and Ram Charan said the filmmaker’s appetite for storytelling has gone up several notches since ‘Baahubali’ happened and that he’s unstoppable now.

During the candid conversation, the Baahubali star Rana asked about what pan-India meant for the RRR entourage. NTR Jr said that after traveling to different cities and talking to the media, they have realised that it’s no different.

He added talking to the media and the audiences are the same. He found that the only difference might be the language, but the excitement of cinema is common across the country.

