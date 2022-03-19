With Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, ‘Bheemla Nayak’ was released in theatres on February 25. Exactly a month later, the remake of the Malayalam movie, ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, is to start streaming on Aha and Disney+ Hotstar from March 25.

“Next Friday ee time ki, power storm mee intiki vachesthundhi. Dates mark cheskondi, calendar kaaliga unchukondi,” read the Aha announcement on social media, which, loosely translated, means, “Lock your dates for the power storm. ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is all set to lure you.”

Directed by Saagar K Chandra, ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is about its title character played by actor and political activist Pawan Kalyan, a gutsy sub-inspector who locks horns with Daniel Sekhar (Rana Daggubati), a rich brat forever on the wrong side of the law. The resultant clash of egos manages to draw the families of the two antagonists.

How Nayak and Daniel embark on their roller-coaster fight from this point is what the film is all about.

Bheemla Nayak’s star cast also includes Murali Sharma, Nithya Menen, Samuktrakani and Samyuktha Menon. Its music is by Thaman. Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues and screenplay of the movie.

