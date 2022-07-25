'Jai Bhim' maker TJ Gnanavel to direct the film 'Dosa King'
‘Jai Bhim’ maker TJ Gnanavel to direct the film ‘Dosa King’ ( Photo Credit – IANS )

Filmmaker T.J. Gnanavel, who famously directed the Suriya-starrer ‘Jai Bhim’, is set to helm the drama-thriller titled ‘Dosa King’.

The film is inspired by a woman called Jeevajothi Santhakumar and her tribulation with a restaurant mogul and hotelier P. Rajagopal, an accused in a 2001 murder case.

P. Rajagopal was accused of a crime that shocked the nation resulting in a conviction after a trial that went on for 18 years – P.Rajagopal v. State of Tamil Nadu.

