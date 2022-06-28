Actor Ram Pothineni is likely to get hitched very soon. According to online sources, Ram Pothineni, who has been in a relationship for a while now, will make an announcement regarding his marriage soon.

The ‘iSmart Shankar’ actor, is in love with his school classmate for years now, and it has since been reported that both families have approved of their relationship. They’re going to get married soon.

Ram Pothineni’s wedding is expected to take place in either August or September. The marriage’s other details are being kept secret for the time being.

With the 2006 film Devadasu, Ram Pothineni made his acting debut, earning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. Since then, he has appeared in superhit movies like Ready, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, Kandireega, Pandaga Chesko, Nenu Sailaja, and iSmart Shankar.

On the work front, Ram Pothineni’s next includes the N. Lingusamy action-comedy The Warriorr. Co-starring Aadhi Pinisetty, Krithi Shetty, Akshara Gowda and Nadhiya, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. It is scheduled to release on July 14, 2022.

