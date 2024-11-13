Director Maruti, known for his successful small and mid-budget films, initially surprised many when he announced a project with Prabhas, a superstar with a solid fan base. This collaboration led to skepticism among fans, with some even launching social media campaigns against it. However, expectations for Raja Saab have shifted significantly. Contrary to initial beliefs that it would be a low-scale project to bridge Prabhas’s more significant films, Raja Saab has evolved into a grand production.

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad spoke up on the scale of Raja Saab in an interview, elevating fan anticipation. He described the film as an ambitious, magnum opus-style project.

“I can reveal little about Raja Saab because it follows a unique marketing strategy. But this film is extraordinary. The project began two years ago, and after Kalki, we have a major schedule lined up. Story-wise, it will exceed expectations. The scale is vast, with massive sets and VFX. It’s a comedy entertainer infused with horror at an unprecedented level in world cinema.”

Vishwa Prasad emphasized that Prabhas’s role would be a standout, portraying him in a “larger-than-life” and fresh avatar. The impressive reception of Prabhas’s look in promotional glimpses has already fueled excitement.

Addressing the past failure of Mr. Bachchan, which was also produced under his banner, Vishwa Prasad admitted to rushing the production, leading to mistakes. Although the concept involving Hindi songs was interesting, he noted that it didn’t resonate with the current generation.

Vishwa Prasad is one of the producers who is actively producing films. He aims to finish 100 films in a single go. He is already inching towards producing 50 films. In a year, he will cross the 50th film mark completely. If Raja Saab becomes a big hit, it will help the producer go big even in the Hindi market.

