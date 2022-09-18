After ruling the kingdom of the Telugu film industry for decades, things aren’t going right at present for megastar Chiranjeevi. We are saying so because his upcoming mass entertainer, Godfather, is yet to find any buyers for a theatrical release. It’s shocking considering Salman Khan’s cameo in it. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, a few weeks back, the teaser of the film was dropped on the internet. As expected, it hit the trending charts in no time. Of course, it was special as a glimpse of Salman‘s cameo was shown in it. It’s an official remake of the Malayalam hit, Lucifer starring Mohanlal and the teaser promo looks like a perfect massy treat for fans.

Now, as per the report in Track Tollywood, we hear some shocking news about Godfather. It is learnt that the film is yet to find any distributors in the Telugu markets. The makers have quoted a price of 85 crores for theatrical rights, but no one so far has shown interest in buying it. As the film is scheduled to release on 5th October, it’s hard to believe that a mass entertainer with Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan’s presence in it, hasn’t excited the distributors.

The reason behind Godfather’s fate is said to be a poor script choice of Chiranjeevi lately. The actor hasn’t been doing well at the box office and his last release Acharya, which also had his son Ram Charan in it, tanked miserably. The film was a huge disaster and made distributors suffer heavy losses.

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday on 22nd August, the makers of Godfather unveiled the teaser.

