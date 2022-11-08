Actress Sai Pallavi, who is known as much for her dancing skills as she is known for her acting, has released an engaging and unconventional trailer of ‘Five Six Seven Eight’, an upcoming web series that is based on dance.

Releasing the trailer, Sai Pallavi said, “Everytime I hear the count ‘Five Six Seven Eight’, there’s a mix of passion, fear and madness that blinds me! This trailer brought back memories! My love to all dancers in the series. My best wishes to Vijay sir, Prasanna JK, Mrudhula and music director Sam C S for the release on November 18.”

Directed by A L Vijay, Prasanna JK and Mrudhula Sridharan, the web series is to stream on the OTT platform Zee5 from November 18, this year. Produced by AL Alagappan, Hitesh Thakkur, this series tells the story of a bunch of gifted teenagers.

‘Five Six Seven Eight’ trailer shows a bunch of kids, who come from a humble background, but love to dance. They are not backed by any professional training. Watching the kids from the gated community hone their skills, these young artists decide to chase their dreams and fight against the odds. Their dreams are given wings when, Keshav, a new member from the gated community joins them.

Director Vijay said, “This project is very close to my heart and special for me as I have worked with some amazing people on this. It was a great exchange of thoughts working with Prasanna JK and Mrudhula Sridharan and ‘Five Six Seven Eight’ is a combined product of creativity.”

He added: There are not many films based on dance as a theme in the south and that’s where the idea came from. I think ‘Five Six Seven Eight’ will connect with not just youngsters but adults too and will find a place in their hearts.”

