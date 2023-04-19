Audiences have been gushing over actor Dino Morea’s look from his Telugu debut film Agent. Now, fans are getting more glimpses into his character with the trailer of Agent, and they are impressed and how.

Right from the first frame, Dino is suave and charming in his baddie avatar. To top that, what fans are also awaiting is to see Dino locking horns with Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty.

While all of us are finding this antagonist avatar of Dino very cool, many fans are eager to witness this on a larger than life scale. Foraying into South cinema with this kind of an impact is surely going to make Dino a force to reckon with there.

Take A Look:

Talking about his role earlier, Dino had said how we will see him do some high octane action in this film. Well, the trailer surely shows that there is a stellar thriller we can expect.

Agent is a spy thriller, directed by Surender Reddy. It also stars Mammootty and Akhil Akkineni with Dino Morea as the villain. Agent marks Telugu debut of Dino. Other than this, Dino will also be making his Malayalam debut with Bandra, where he will share screen-space with Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia.

