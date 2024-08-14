The Dhanush starrer Raayan received much acclaim from the fans for the actor’s riveting performance. The movie featured him in the lead role, and he wrote and directed it. It was all the more remarkable since it marked Dhanush’s 50th feature film in the industry. Now, for those who missed the movie need not be dejected as if reports are to be believed, it might soon get released on the OTT sphere.

Yes, you heard that right! Dhanush’s film Raayan is all set to release on OTT. Raayan will reportedly be released on Amazon Prime Video. The release date for the same is August 30, 2024. However, an official statement is yet to be released from the OTT streaming platform.

Besides Dhanush, Raayan also featured Sandeep Kishan and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. The movie was also a roaring success at the box office. It went on to mint Rs 150 crore worldwide.

The movie revolves around the main protagonist Raayan (Dhanush), who goes against all odds to protect his family when they get embroiled in a war between two rival gangsters. Dhanush plays a hotel manager who takes on the responsibility of raising his siblings after their parents’ mysterious disappearance. Initially, the movie was supposed to be released on June 13, 2024. However, the release date was postponed to July 26, 2024.

Raayan is all set to give Dhanush his first Rs 100 crore club entry. The Tamil revenge flick has already achieved several feats for the actor. It became his highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office, surpassing Thiruchitrambalam’s 117.50 crore gross. It also registered the most significant domestic and global opening for the Raanjhana actor. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Kalidas Jayaram in key roles. Well, the OTT release of Raayan might further solidify the positive buzz surrounding it.

