The unit of director Venky Atluri’s bilingual film, ‘Vaathi’, starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead, released the first look of the film on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Sithara Entertainments, the firm producing the film, tweeted the first look and wrote, “Welcome the versatile Dhanush K. Raja in and as ‘Vaathi’/’SIR’. Presenting to you the ‘Vaathi’ First Look.” The production house also tweeted that the film’s teaser would be released on Thursday.

Advertisement

S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project starring Dhanush, the shooting of which began on January 5 in Hyderabad. Dinesh Krishnan, who is known for films like ‘Soodhu Kavvum’, ‘Sethupathi’, ‘Thegidi’ and ‘Maara’, was first named as the cinematographer of the film. However, he opted out of the project, and cinematographer Yuvaraj was brought in as his replacement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkyatluri (@venky_atluri)

Editing for the Dhanush starrer Vaathi is being handled by National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, and music is by music director G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Must Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas: Mammootty, Khushbu Pay Homage To The Brave Indian Soldiers Who Sacrificed Their Lives For The Nation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram