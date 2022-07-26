Several celebrities from the film industry including Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Tamil actress Khushbu joined President Droupadi Murmu in paying homage to the brave soldiers who died fighting for the country on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Mammootty said, “Let’s pay homage to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect the honour of our great nation. We salute their bravery and are forever indebted to all of them and their families.”

Khusbhu too was among the first to pay homage to the soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas. She wrote, “Very proudly remembering our heroes of Kargil who fought the trespassers and protected us from them, many sacrificing their lives, and hoisting Indian flags to prove our nation is united and strong. Those martyred will always be held in highest esteem by every Indian. #KargilVijayDiwas”

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year. It is celebrated to observe India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999. This day is celebrated all over India and in the national capital, New Delhi, the Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate every year.

