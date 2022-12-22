The star famous in Tollywood as the ‘Mass Maharaja’, Ravi Teja, and director Trinadha Rao Nakkina are all set to roll out their action entertainer ‘Dhamaka’ on Friday with premieres across India and in the US.

A day before the release of the movie, produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad, under the banner of People Media Factory, Ravi Teja interacted with the media and his fans. He said that he enjoyed the process of spending time with his fans. “These meetings send out positive energy and this boosts our confidence,” Ravi Teja said.

Unlike his previous films, Ravi Teja is actively promoting ‘Dhamaka’. He, however, clarified: “I don’t like to talk much about my movies, I want my movies to talk more. If a film leads to a positive buzz after the first show, then there’s nobody who can stop it from becoming a hit.”

It’s been a while since Ravi Teja did a completely entertaining movie, but he said ‘Dhamaka’ is the “perfect out-and-out entertainer”, after ‘Raja The Great’.

Ravi Teja is one actor who has no qualms about working with newcomers. “I like working with newcomers,” he said. “There is enthusiasm, excitement and hunger in them to prove themselves.”

The film’s audio album is already a chartbuster and Ravi Teja is all praise for composer Bheems Ceciroleo. “He is a very good tune maker. Every song in the movie has is a superhit.”

Ravi Teja said he loved his stint with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina — “he is a jovial person and real fun to work with,” he noted. “And Prasanna Kumar’s dialogues are the other big assets.”

Talking about his working style, the actor said: “I put in the same effort for every movie. But the result is not in our hands. Some stories connect to the audience, some may not.”

Sreeleela, the movie’s heroine, has already garnered praise for her good looks, dance moves, and lively acting. About his co-star, Ravi Teja said: “Sreeleela is a bundle of talent. She is a good performer and has got a sweet voice. She will have a bright future.”

Moving on to ‘Waltair Veerayya’, Ravi Teja said all he could say now is that he plays a strong character. “It’s a good experience to work with megastar Chiranjeevi again,” he pointed out. “I definitely wanted to work with him again, but I did the movie because I liked the character and the story.”

Ravi Teja said that all kinds of audiences will like his next movie, ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’. “It is a pan-India film. The story will have a wider reach. I did undergo a makeover for the film.” he said, adding that another film where he plays a lead character, ‘Ravanasura’, is through 80 percent of its shoot.

The actor affirmed that he enjoyed shooting for his movies and for him, being on sets every day is like a celebration. “There is no word like ‘boring’ in my dictionary. I have no complaints or regrets in my life,” he added.

