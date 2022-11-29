Playback singer Nakash Aziz, who has lent his voice to Megastar Chiranjeevi in the ‘Boss Party’ song from the movie ‘Waltair Veerayya’, has called performing for the megastar a highlight of his career.

The song has been written and composed by Devi Sri Prasad of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ fame, better known as DSP.

Talking about Chiranjeevi’s Boss Party number, Aziz said, “There are not many singers who get the opportunity of dabbling in different industries. I have consciously tried to break the mould and constantly reinvent myself. The efforts are finally paying off. It was a thrill to work with DSP, who is such a master of his craft. He has such a creative bent of mind.”

‘Waltair Veerayya’, directed by K.S. Ravindra, will see the legendary actor portraying the titular character alongside Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa and Bobby Simha. Devi Sri Prasad composed the film’s soundtrack. The film is scheduled for release in January 2023.

Aziz added: “Just jamming with him is a joy that leads to realigning our approach to the track. I had the most amazing experience working on the track. And to lend my voice to the great Chiranjeevi sir again.

“Working with him is always going to be a professional highlight. I have always been a fanboy and working with him each time feels like the experience of a lifetime.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will be felicitating the actor with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award. In response to the same, the actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Greatly Delighted and Humbled at this honour, Sri @ianuragthakur! My deep gratitude to Govt of India @MIB_India @IFFIGoa @Anurag_Office and all my loving fans only because of whom i am here today!”

