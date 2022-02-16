Stating that Bappi Lahiri had given him numerous chartbusters that had immensely contributed to his films’ popularity, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela on Wednesday paid tributes to India’s disco king, Bappi Lahiri, who passed away at the CritiCare hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the superstar wrote, “Rest in Peace, Bappi da!'” and posted a note in which he had penned his heartfelt condolence message.

The note written by Chiranjeevi read, “Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary music director and singer Bappi Lahiri. I had a great association with Bappi da.”

Chiranjeevi further wrote, “He gave numerous chartbusters for me which contributed immensely to my films’ popularity. He will always be remembered for his unique style and his great enthusiasm for life which reflected in his music. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear.”

The actor wasn’t the only one to express his condolences from the Telugu film industry. One of the first to react to the news of the music director’s demise was actor Allari Naresh.

Chiranjeevi said, “The legend who brought disco to us…Deeply saddened to hear of his demise. Rest in beats Bappi Lahiri Ji.”

