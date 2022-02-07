Actress Nivetha Pethuraj makes her Telugu OTT debut in the suspense thriller ‘Bloody Mary’ which is also the first directorial effort of Chandoo Mondeti in the digital space.

Advertisement

The makers of ‘Bloody Mary’ released the first-look poster from the web original, featuring Nivetha Pethuraj.

Advertisement

The poster is engrossing, and has Nivetha, in a badass avatar, sporting an intense look. It comes with a tag line that reads, “If you are bad, she is bloody bad.”

Promising an edge-of-the-seat experience, the upcoming web original by Aha is to showcase Nivetha Pethuraj as the titular character Mary.

‘Bloody Mary’ will start streaming on Aha soon.

Kireeti Damaraju, Rajkumar Kasiredy, Brahmaji, and Ajay play pivotal characters in the film. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory.

‘Bloody Mary’ is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, who shot to fame after his movies ‘Karthikeya’ and Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Premam‘. Karthik Gattamneni is the cinematographer, while Kaala Bhairava has composed the music.

Must Read: SS Rajamouli To Helm A Grand Jungle Blockbuster With Mahesh Babu? Here’s All You Need To Know!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube