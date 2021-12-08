Actress and former ‘Bigg Boss‘ contestant Sanam Shetty says she hasn’t got any favourites in ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 5’, but adds that four contestants seem to have good gameplans and are doing well.

Talking to IANS, Sanam Shetty, who has been travelling extensively to promote her upcoming Tamil film ‘Oomai Sennaai’ admits she hasn’t been watching the show in recent times because she has been busy with her movie’s promotions. However, she says she did watch the show initially.

So, who does she think is going to win the title this year?

Sanam says with a laugh, “This year, I am not able to personally relate to any one person. I am watching it like a show. My personal favourites are not fixed yet.

“However, according to the gameplan, the late bloomers were good. Amir is good. Pavani is playing her game very well. Raju again is like the entertainer of the house. Priyanka seems very sensible to me. So, these four names would be my choice. Maybe one among them could go on to win the title,” says the actress, who herself had a huge fan base when she was a contestant on the show.

Meanwhile, the former 'Bigg Boss Tamil' contestant Sanam Shetty, who considers her upcoming film, director Arjunan Ekalaivan's revenge thriller 'Oomai Sennaai' – to be special, says she is delighted she chose to be a part of the film.

