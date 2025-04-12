The heat is rising in Telugu television circles as Bigg Boss Telugu 9 gears up for a high-voltage return. After a lukewarm Season 8, the upcoming season is already sparking curiosity, controversy, and major casting shake-ups. Recent reports suggest that a popular social media influencer has been confirmed as the first contestant for the new season. Adding fuel to the fire, fans are also speculating a possible change in the host.

Babloo Is In! More Influencers on the way?

Reports from 123telugu suggest that social media sensation and noted YouTuber Babloo has been finalized as the very first contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Known for his hilarious reels and strong fan following, Babloo is no stranger to the limelight. He was previously considered for Season 8 but didn’t make the final cut. This time, makers have locked him in for the entertaining, controversial reality show.

Sources further suggest that along with Babloo, several other popular digital creators and influencers are lined up to join the house, promising a heady mix of internet culture meets reality TV drama. With the format expected to get a few tweaks, fans can expect fresh dynamics in terms of house design and weekly tasks.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is expected to hit TV screens in August 2025—earlier than its usual September slot. The makers, Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar, are reportedly aiming for a broader audience reach by kicking off the season earlier this year.

Balakrishna As Host? Nagarjuna Might Step Away

In a surprising twist, reports suggest that Nagarjuna may not return to host the upcoming season. The veteran star, who has been the face of the show for six consecutive seasons, is reportedly stepping away due to tight professional commitments. Currently, Nandamuri Balakrishna is in talks to host the season. While no official confirmation has been made, his potential arrival has sent waves of excitement among fans.

With Babloo confirmed for the show, it will be interesting to see who else joins the confirmed contestants list.

