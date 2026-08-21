Bethlehem Kudumba Unit X Review: Check Out What Netizens Have To Say About The Film (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nivin Pauly returns to a zone that he is known to excel in with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The breezy rom-com had the right mix of cast and technical unit to emerge victorious. The film also comes right on the heels of two back-to-back failures for Nivin at the box office. The trailer of Bethlehem was very well received by the audience and has been released in theatres amid much hype. Additionally, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead, who is in great form following the release of Jana Nayagan and Vishwanath & Sons. Interestingly, it is her second age-gap romance in a week’s time after Vishwanath & Sons, co-starring Suriya.

The Malayalam film also marks Girish AD’s next after the blockbuster Premalu. This marks Nivin’s first collaboration with the director, who is known to have excelled in feel-good rom-coms. The protagonist of this film has been on the younger side, with the recent film exploring an age-gap romance.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit X Review

As expected, Nivin has once again shone in a genre that is home to him. The actor has never missed the mark when it comes to light-hearted, feel-good films, with Sarvam Maya being the last example. Audiences who have watched the film are terming it the Onam winner. The season saw a clash between Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa and the Nivin-starrer.

Audiences are also enjoying the chemistry between Nivin and Mamitha despite the age gap. Netizens have said that the age gap has been treated well by the makers. Check out netizen reviews on X for the film:

A person wrote on X, “#BethlehemKudumbaUnit Super Comfortable First Half. #NivinPauly In His Safe Zone is Just. Just Super Romantic Fun Ride Till Now.. #MamithaBaiju As Usual Cute Performance ❤️❤️ Family Audience this is for you. Technically Superb.All Eyes on Second Half. We already Have A Super Blockbuster Here”.

Another review on X read, “BethlehemKudumbaUnit – once again, gireesh a.d. makes you fall in love with cinema even more. the best laugh i’ve had this year, with a show-stealing cast. beautiful, beautiful film. mamitha, just wow.”

#BethlehemKudumbaUnit – once again, gireesh a.d. makes you fall in love with cinema even more. the best laugh i’ve had this year, with a show-stealing cast. beautiful, beautiful film. mamitha, just wow. — M (@thala__vedhana) August 21, 2026

Another person wrote, “A simple breezy romcom with enough fun, music & drama. Great 1st half & Avg 2nd half, bt managed with a nice climax. Cakewalk role for Nivin & Mamita. Roshan scores. Spoof humors r the main highlight. Technically gud. Inconsistent script.”

Watched #BethlehemKudumbaUnit

A simple breezy romcom with enough fun, music & drama. Great 1st half & Avg 2nd half, bt managed with a nice climax. Cakewalk role for Nivin & Mamita. Roshan scores. Spoof humors r the main highlight. Technically gud. Inconsistent script.

3.25/5 #BKU — Aditya Binu (@aditya_binu) August 21, 2026

A review read, “BKU – Excellent one. Mamitha again steals the show. Age-gap relationship presented neatly. Nivin, Sangeeth, Suresh Krishna, and Shyam’s comedy scenes worked well. Especially the college fight. Better than Sarvam Maya for me.”

BKU – Excellent one 👌🏻❤️



Mamitha again steals the show.

Age-gap relationship presented neatly.



Nivin, Sangeeth, Suresh Krishna, and Shyam’s comedy scenes worked well.

Especially the college fight 👌🏻😂



Better than Sarvam Maya for me.#BethlehemKudumbaUnit pic.twitter.com/D07BeYJN60 — Rahul Shaji (@Rahulrj_offl) August 21, 2026

“Frankly, an INDUSTRIAL HIT is loading! Nivin, Mamitha, Girish AD each and everyone is at their absolute best in their comfort zone! A beautiful, feel good and peaceful entertainer that hits just right,” wrote another person.

Frankly, an INDUSTRIAL HIT is loading! 🔥❤️



Nivin, Mamitha, Girish AD each and everyone is at their absolute best in their comfort zone! 💯



A beautiful, feel good and peaceful entertainer that hits just right. ❤️✨#BethlehemKudumbaUnit #BKU — Casablanca (@casablancacine) August 21, 2026

Another impressed audience member wrote, “How does #GirishAD keep doing this every single time? 😂🔥 Hats off, man! Brilliant writing, super fun direction, and #NivinPauly is back in his fort! 🔥 Everyone delivers top notch performances. Mega Blockbuster loading…💥 Onam winner is here!”

How does #GirishAD keep doing this every single time? 😂🔥 Hats off, man!



Brilliant writing, super fun direction, and #NivinPauly is back in his fort! 🔥 Everyone delivers top notch performances.



Mega Blockbuster loading…💥 Onam winner is here! 🏆🔥#BethlehemKudumbaUnit #BKU pic.twitter.com/HPG8qcVYGX — Cinema Kompany (@CinemaKompany) August 21, 2026

More About Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Ashley’s (Mamitha Baiju) homecoming from abroad takes an emotional turn when a wedding next door stirs memories of her first love Justin (Nivin Pauly). Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is a heartwarming rom-com about first love, second chances, and love worth waiting for.”

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