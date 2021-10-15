The much-awaited teaser of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe is finally here. Released on Thursday, October 14, the teaser release coincides with the celebration of the Dussehra and we have to say it’s an apt release as we see the lead all set to destroy the evil that has affected their lives.

The teaser introduces us to Palsamy aka Rajinikanth, a man on a mission to make urban folks realise the tenacity and strength of a village man. Read on to know what we think of it.

The 1 minute 44-second long Annaatthe teaser begins with director Siva giving viewers a glimpse at Palsamy’s village with different intense and action-filled glimpses of Rajinikanth. Bringing back the vintage Rajinikanth teeming with a lot of energy and an endless stream of punchlines, we see the actor’s charismatic slow-motion walk. While the teaser doesn’t really reveal much about the film’s plot, it gives Thalaiva fans glimpses of the actor’s undying onscreen magnetism.

Some power-packed dialogues delivered by Rajinikanth in the Annaatthe teaser includes him warning all, “So far you had only seen the good side of a villager. Now you will see his wrath.” It sees him bashing the goons both in the village and urban areas as he fights for his place as he takes revenge against those who wronged his people.

While the music is peppy and full of energy, the choreography will also make you want to groove to it once the music is out. Given his age, we have to say Rajinikanth still doesn’t fail to impress us with his action.

Check out the teaser of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe here:

Written and directed by Siva, Annaatthe stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The Tamil action-drama film also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy and Soori in prominent roles. The film, releasing November 4, 2021, has its music composed by D. Imman while the cinematography and editing are done by Vetri and Ruben respectively.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the teaser.

