Actress Amala Paul seems to have fond memories of her trip to Indonesia’s Pink Island in 2019.

The actress recently took to Instagram to share her pictures, shot during a trip to a country that is popularly known as the ‘Land of Thousand Islands.”

Posting pictures from her trip back then, the actress said, “Call me a beach bum and I’ll probably say ‘yes ma’am’. Throwback to my trip to Pink Island, Indonesia — 2019.

“Fun fact: Pantai Merah or simply, the pink beach Komodo Island, is one of the seven pink sand beaches across the world. What makes the sand appear pink under the sun are microscopic residents, organisms called Foraminifera.

“They produce a red pigment on the coral reefs and leave small red particles behind that blend with the white sand, forming a soft pink tint that glows beautifully and is visible from the shore, water, and viewpoints on the hills”, Amala Paul wrote.

The actress also posted pictures of her visit to Komodo Island in Indonesia.

Amala Paul was previously in the news when she quoted Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu.

The actress, who is known to often share her thoughts on life with her fans and followers on Instagram, carried her pictures with a set of thoughts that have left a mark on her.

One such quote was that of Lao Tzu. It reads: “Stop leaving and you will arrive. Stop searching and you will see. Stop running away and you will be found.”

Amala Paul also quoted the American life coach and healer Jordan Flesher in another post. Flesher says, “The more spiritual you are, the more sexy you are. The more conscious you are, the more attractive you become. The more peaceful you are, the hotter you are. Because the most sexy thing in the universe is spiritual enlightenment. There’s nothing sexier than consciousness.”

