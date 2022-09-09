Allu Arjun is no longer only just a big name down south but also one of the most loved and followed stars across whole India and the world. While Bunny – as he is lovingly called by his fans as well as industry people, was mainly known for his Telugu movies, Pushpa: The Rise made him a global name. Since its blockbuster success AA has been flooded with offers and now we have an update on one of them – director Venu Sriram’s Icon.

As per reports, after wrapping the shoot of Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rule, Arjun was supposed to begin shooting for this Venu Sriram’s film. However, recent reports claim that the project is not taking off. Read on to know why as well as if another actor aka Ram Pothineni may be stepping into his shoes.

As per a recent Pinkvilla report, Allu Arjun’s Icon with director Venu Sriram isn’t happening anymore. A source close to the development informed the porta, “Bunny has backed out of Venu Sriram’s Icon for a lot of reasons. His upcoming lineups and also the story is the reason why he decided to drop Venu’s movie.”

The site further reported another source as saying, “Director Venu Sriram has pitched a script to Ram Pothineni. The director and actor are in talks for the same. However, there is no confirmation if it is for the same film, Icon that Allu Arjun was supposed to do or a new subject”.

If Venu is planning to revive Icon or not, only time will tell! This film would have marked Allu Arjun’s maiden collaboration with director Venu Sriram. Ace producer Dil Raju was supposed to bankroll the project under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

As per multiple media reports, Allu Arjun has his plate full with multiple projects and offerings. Reportedly, he is all set to collaborate with Boyapati Srinu for a second time after Sarrainodu. He is also supposedly teaming up with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for a movie. His other films include the tentatively titled AA21 with Koratala Siva and Pushpa 2.

