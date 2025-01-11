A couple of days ago, it was reported that Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar was involved in a car accident during a Dubai 24H racing event practice session. Thankfully, he is fine. Ajith, who also owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, will have his team participate in the prestigious Dubai 24H racing event, which is scheduled to take place today, January 11.

At a recent event related to the Dubai 24H racing, Ajith Kumar shared his plans to prioritize racing while ensuring it doesn’t interfere with his commitments to film production. However, he emphasized that in 2025, he will focus on racing and managing his team over acting.

When asked whether production companies, given their significant investments in his films, allow him to pursue racing or include clauses restricting it in his contracts, Ajith firmly stated that he doesn’t want to be told what he can or cannot do. He also revealed plans to expand his involvement in sports, not just as a racer but also as a team owner.

Ajith clarified that he won’t be signing any films during the racing season. He plans to take on acting projects in the off-season to ensure all parties remain confident and worry-free about his commitments.

