Celebrating the 75 years of Independence, News 18 organized ‘Amrit Ratna’ Samman to honor individuals, who with their path-breaking accomplishments have contributed immensely to India’s development. The prestigious honor was presented at a grand ceremony held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. The event saw who’s who of biggies including Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

The channel aims to establish the Amrit Ratna Samman as an annual celebration of the achievements of Indian icons across different fields who made the country proud, and an occasion to express the nation’s gratitude towards these stalwarts.

Actor Rajinikanth was awarded the Amrit Ratna Samman for his contribution to the nation. Though he was unable to be physically present at the occasion, he sent a video message acknowledging the entire News18 crew for the honor. This honor was bestowed on his daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. “I’m here for the first time and overjoyed that my father received the honour. As for everybody, he is a superstar and a super dad for me. My favorite of his films is Annamalai, It’s a story about overcoming obstacles for underprivileged conditions.”

“Being Star kid is a great challenge.” People have this misconception that celebrity kids have it easy and get everything, but I believe that is never the case. It’s difficult since we need to prove ourselves, without making any mistakes. People believe that we are incapable of making mistakes. Newcomers have an easier time making errors and getting away with it. People anticipate us to be perfectionists. So, I suppose it’s difficult to be a star kid if you want to work in the same field. We have our blessings, but I can’t say it’s all uphill from here. We have so much kindness surrounding us, and there are individuals who want us to succeed and be there, and they see us as children in their own homes because they like our parents. So these are benefits that we should bank on and face obstacles in the right attitude as we move forward,” Aishwaryaa remarked.

Recalling an incident, Aishwaryaa stated that she, her father Rajinikanth, and her mother had come to watch a match, but owing to the President’s route, they were stuck in traffic. “My father has a large fan following, so our automobile was mobbed by supporters. However, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stepped to our rescue. He not only requested his security to assist us, but he also drove us to our house in his car.” Aishwarya also praised PM Modi’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” program and wished him luck with his campaign while pleading with everyone to encourage it further.

Talking about it, Aishwaryaa said, “It’s a very healthy transition that’s happening in Indian cinema. On the whole, it’s becoming Indian cinema and not Tollywood or Bollywood. I’m hoping that it wouldn’t be just artists from South or North, there will also be technicians, etc. It would be lovely to see that evolution happen.”

“I would rather not direct a film for my father” Aishwaryaa replied when asked if she would ever direct her father in a film. I simply want to be his daughter because there would be too many disagreements if we were on set together. I think it’s better to stay at home and leave the conflicts at home rather than on set (laughs).”

